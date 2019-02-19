Hoover child to be crew chief at Racing for Children’s

× Expand Courtesy of Children’s of Alabama. Cherry was diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma in 2013 and completed treatment in 2014, while a student at Bluff Park Elementary.

The 9th Annual Racing for Children’s Charity Dinner and Auction, presented by Medical Properties Trust, is April 5. The event kicks off Honda Indy Grand Prix weekend festivities while benefiting young cancer patients at Children’s of Alabama.

The event begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Barber Vintage Motorsports.

Each year, Racing for Children’s honors two Children’s of Alabama patients who serve as honorary crew chiefs for the Racing for Children’s racecar, leading the team in the race to cure cancer. Honorary crew chiefs for this year’s event are Devin Cherry, 15, of Hoover, and Walker Simmons, 8, of Vestavia Hills.

Cherry was diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma in 2013 and completed treatment in 2014, while a student at Bluff Park Elementary.

Individual event tickets are $125. Sponsorship opportunities, group ticket information and other details about the event are available at racingforchildrens.org.

The Racing for Children’s racecar will run in the Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge on April 6 and 7. This custom car is covered by handprints of patients from Children’s of Alabama.

Racing for Children’s raises funds and awareness for the Alabama Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders at Children’s, which treats more than 90 percent of Alabama children diagnosed with cancer or blood disorders.

Submitted by Children’s of Alabama.