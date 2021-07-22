Hoover chamber names Jim Langley as 2021 Freedom Award winner

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 210722_Hoover_chamber4 Retired U.S. Army Lt. Col Jim Langley says a few words after being awarded the 2021 Freedom Award at the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon at the Hoover Country Club in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, July 22, 2021. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 210722_Hoover_chamber3 Retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Paul Pocopanni, chairman of the Hoover Veterans Committee, presents the 2021 Freedom Award to retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jim Langley at the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon at the Hoover Country Club in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, July 22, 2021, as chamber President and CEO Toni Herrera-Bast watches. Prev Next

The Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday named Ross Bridge resident Jim Langley as the winner of the 2021 Freedom Award.

The chamber gives the award out each year to someone who is a role model in the community, has good character and a good reputation, has supported the patriotic ideals of the United States over a long period of time and has supported the U.S. military.

Langley served in the U.S. Army 23 years from 1971 to 1994, serving active duty tours in Alaska, Fort Sill Oklahoma and Korea. He retired as a lieutenant colonel from the Army Reserve.

He is editor of “The Officer,” the newsletter for the greater Birmingham chapter of the Military Officers Association of America and has lobbied for military retiree rights and benefits. He also supports and participates in Veterans Day parades and luncheon activities, serves on the planning committee for the Veterans Day ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park, and has helped planned and execute patriotic programs for Hoover senior citizens.

Langley also contributes to the Wreaths Across America effort to place wreaths on soldiers’ graves at the National Cemetery in Montevallo.

He has been active in the community in other ways, including as a community leader and elder at First Christian Church of Birmingham, past president of the YMCA Hargis Retreat board, past president of the Hoover New Horizons senior citizen board, current president of the Hoover Historical Society, director of Camp High Hopes for mentally challenged adults for the past 20 years and chairman of the Hoover Folklore Center that teaches children and adults pioneer skills.

Langley also is an artist, author and public speaker who promotes Hoover and its history in his artwork, books, history tours and presentations to community groups.

In his civilian career, he worked in marketing for BellSouth Communications and then worked in the nonprofit sector.

Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Paul Pocopanni, chairman of the Hoover Veterans Committee, said it’s clear to him that Langley is the type of person who puts service before self.

“He gives. He gives. He gives and doesn’t ask for anything back,” Pocopanni said. “That’s part of his DNA being in the military.”

Beverly Sublette, in a nomination letter, said she worked with Langley for four years as his vice president when he was president of the Hoover New Horizons group from 2012 to 2015. He always began their luncheon programs with the pledge of allegiance, she said.

Pam Thompson, a member of the Hoover Historical Society, wrote that Langley has served admirably as president of that group, agreeing to stay on a second year as president due to the COVID-19 crisis.

“He led through that difficult time, using Zoom technology to continue the activities and programs of the society,” Thompson wrote. “He demonstrates his military training through his accountability and conscientious leadership.”

Langley told the chamber luncheon crowd at the Hoover Country Club that he was honored to receive this award and proud to be called a patriot.

“A patriot doesn’t fight for any particular ideology or cause. They fight because they’re Americans and because they love their country,” he said. “I love this country. My hope and prayer is that as this country is very divided now, somehow we can come together for the common good and forget all the hate and angry feelings we have just because of our differences. We only go around once, and what is our charge? I think it says, ‘Do justice, love mercy and walk humbly with your God.”