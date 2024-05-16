Hoover chamber awards $20,000 in scholarships for 2024 seniors

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Lauren H. Dowdle The Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce presented $4,000 scholarships to five students on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at the Hoover Country Club in Hoover, Alabama. From left are Claire Preston, Bryleigh Morton,, Evan Eaker and Claire Alexandria DiChiara. Not pictured is RJ Torbor. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Lauren H. Dowdle Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce officials present $4,000 scholarships to high school students on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at the Hoover Country Club in Hoover, Alabama. On the front row, from left, are Bryleigh Morton, Evan Eaker, Claire Preston and Alexandria DiChiara. Prev Next

The Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce awarded $4,000 scholarships to five seniors today during its May luncheon at the Hoover Country Club.

This year’s scholarship recipients were Alexandria DiChiara, Evan Eaker, Bryleigh Morton, Claire Preston and RJ Torbor.

The students were chosen from 15 applicants, said Terry Shea, a member of the chamber’s scholarship committee. It gets tougher every year to make the selection because they have so many extraordinary applicants, Shea said.

“This year, I loved the diversity and background. We had one from pretty much each area high school,” Shea said. “The essays about the impact Hoover has made on them were exceptional this year.”

Employees of chamber members or employees of the city of Hoover — or their children — are eligible to apply for the scholarship. The winners were chosen based on academic achievement, financial need and contributions to the community.

Here is more about each recipient, according to information provided by the chamber:

Alexandria DiChiara

× Expand Photo by Lauren H. Dowdle Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce officials present a $4,000 scholarship to Alexandria DiChiara of John Carroll Catholic High School on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at the Hoover Country Club in Hoover, Alabama.

DiChiara is a graduating senior from John Carroll Catholic High School and will be attending Auburn University to major in architecture or pre-law this fall.

She is president of her Student Government Association, a National Honor Society tutor and a John Carroll ambassador, and has been involved with campus ministries and many other clubs and honors. She is also a Hoover Belle, serving Hoover in various volunteer roles.

Evan Eaker

× Expand Photo by Lauren H. Dowdle Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce officials present a $4,000 scholarship to Evan Eaker of Spain Park High School on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at the Hoover Country Club in Hoover, Alabama.

Eaker is a graduating senior from Spain Park High School and will be attending Auburn University in the fall to major in business management. He was a member of DECA, participated in the Alabama State Career Conference (placing first and second respectively for 2023 and 2024) and participated in the International Career Development Conference. He has been part of the National Business Honor Society, Spain Park’s Business Academy and played football for Spain Park.

Eaker is part of the inaugural class of the Ignite Hoover Youth Leadership program. He volunteered with Hoover’s Serve Day and the World Games. In 2020, Evan started his own business, Pressure Wash My Sidewalk.

Bryleigh Morton

× Expand Photo by Lauren H. Dowdle Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce officials present a $4,000 scholarship to Bryleigh Morton of Helena High School on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at the Hoover Country Club in Hoover, Alabama.

Morton is a graduating senior from Helena High School and will be attending Southern Union State Community College to pursue a career path as an ultrasound technician this fall. She was a cheerleader, part of the English honors program and volunteered with the Miracle League assisting special-needs athletes in sports activities.

She is also a small group leader with Church of the Highlands. Morton works as a “wrappette” at the Wrapsody boutique, where she was awarded employee of the month. She plans to continue her work at Wrapsody’s Auburn location during her freshman year at Southern Union.

Claire Preston

× Expand Photo by Lauren H. Dowdle Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce officials present a $4,000 scholarship to Claire Preston of Vestavia Hills High School on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at the Hoover Country Club in Hoover, Alabama.

Preston is a graduating senior from Vestavia Hills High School and will be attending Auburn University in the fall with her focus on rehabilitation and disability studies or biology. She is part of Youth Leadership Vestavia Hills, a Vestavia Hills ambassador, a VHHS singer and part of the student leadership team at Vestavia Hills Methodist Church.

Preston is a member of the National Honor Society, the Choral Honor Society and the Science Honor Society. She spends her summers working as a camp counselor with Summer Show-Offs. During the school year, she works as a kennel technician for Rocky Ridge Animal Clinic.

RJ Torbor

Expand Photo courtesy of Michelle Torbo RJ Torbor of Hoover High School received a $4,000 scholarship from the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce.

Torbor is a graduating senior from Hoover High School and will be attending the University of South Alabama in the fall with a major in biomedical sciences. He attended the Riverchase Career Connection Center Culinary Academy, is vice president and treasurer for Family, Career and Community Leaders of America and participated in the Alabama ProStart Competition.

Torbor excelled in track and field at Hoover and was a three-time all-state champion, a five-time all-American champion and a state and national champion. He played football at Hoover and was part of the National Technical Honor Society. Torbor has volunteered with various organizations including Mwana Villages, Young Life Urban and Brother Ryan. He has also worked at places such as Shake Shack, Cardinal Wellness and Taproot Cafe.