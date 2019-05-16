Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce awards $16,000 in scholarships for 2019

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover chamber 2019 scholarships 1 The Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce awarded four $4,000 scholarships to Hoover and Spain Park high school students on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Scholarship recipients shown here are, from left, Taylor Edwards, Josh Stanton, Mary White and Maggie Ethridge. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover chamber 2019 scholarships 2 The Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce awarded four $4,000 scholarships to Hoover and Spain Park high school students on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Shown here are, from left, chamber Vice President Paul Dangel, scholarship recipients Taylor Edwards, Josh Stanton, Mary White and Maggie Ethridge, chamber Scholarship Committee member Terry Shea and chamber President Terry Turner. Prev Next

The Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce today awarded $4,000 scholarships to four seniors at Hoover and Spain Park high schools.

TAYLOR EDWARDS

Taylor Edwards of Hoover High School has overcome dyslexia, attention deficit disorder and epilepsy to achieve a 3.79 GPA and has been a member of the Engineering Academy, Engineering Leadership Club (selected by teachers), ICAN (girls in engineering) and National Honor Society. She also served as a co-captain of the color guard and was a member of the National Dance Honor Society.

Edwards has volunteered with the Juniorettes, Peer Helpers (working with students at Gwin Elementary), Hoover Invitational band competition and Winter Odyssey winter guard competition. She also worked with middle school students to encourage them to study engineering, and worked in Vacation Bible Schools and on summer mission trips with Hunter Street Baptist Church. She also was in the church’s youth choir and One Voice ensemble.

Edwards has worked babysitting jobs for four years and plans to pursue a mechanical engineering degree at Auburn University.

MAGGIE ETHRIDGE

Maggie Ethridge of Hoover High School has achieved a 4.09 GPA and was a member of the Student Government Association, Finance Academy, Youth Leadership Development Progam, Peer Helpers, Future Business Leaders of America, Sozo Club, DECA and golf and volleyball teams. She was a junior class officer and senior class treasurer and was inducted into the National Honor Society, National Business Honor Society, National Spanish Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta math honorary.

Ethridge has worked as a babysitter for eight months and in the preschool at Green Valley Baptist Church for 10 months. She also volunteered with the Hoover Belles and at Camp Winnataska, and has been involved with medical missions and church choir at Green Valley Baptist Church.

She plans to study poultry science at Auburn University and ultimately wants to become a dentist.

JOSH STANTON

Josh Stanton of Spain Park High School won the Jimmie Stephens Scholarship, with funding provided by the Jefferson County Commission.

He achieved a 3.43 GPA, was a part of the Engineering Academy and participated in the Spain Park football, debate and robotics teams. He also was inducted into the National Speech and Debate Honor Society.

Stanton has done volunteer work at the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute and worked at Chick-fil-A. His family’s house recently burned down. He plans to attend Auburn University and study computer software engineering.

MARY WHITE

Mary White of Hoover High School was born with cerebral palsy and a neurological disorder called hydrocephalus, often referred to as “fluid on the brain.” She has been through 40 brain surgeries and, despite her challenges, has achieved a 3.9 GPA.

She has been a part of the Student Government Association, Teens Need Teens and Diamond Dolls, and was on the Lakeshore Foundation track and field team, wheelchair basketball team and swim team.

White has worked with the National Center for Physical Health & Disabilities, People First advocacy group for people with disabilities, Young Emerging Leaders, United Ability, Hydrocephalus Association, Camp Winnataska and Regions Tradition golf tournament. She has been a volunteer at The Oaks on Parkwood memory care facility, been active with her youth group at Riverchase United Methodist Church and worked as a food runner at The Boot at The Grove.

Though she once was told she would not be able to attend college, she refused to believe that and recently was accepted into the Access Program at Mississippi State University, which prepares people with intellectual disabilities to live independently and follow career goals. She plans to study marketing and public relations.

The chamber scholarships were open to employees of chamber members or employees of the city of Hoover, or their children. A committee examined the applications and selected the scholarship recipients after interviews, said April Stone, the chamber’s executive director.

The winners were chosen based on academic achievement, financial need and contributions to the community, Stone said.