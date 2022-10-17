Hoover Belles taking 2022 applications from sophomore girls

× 1 of 3 Expand Photos courtesy of the Hoover Belle Committee Hoover Belle A'Kelsa Nelson, at left, Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato and Hoover Belle Neiley Mann pose for a photo at the grand opening for the new White House Interiors store on the Riverchase Galleria campus in Hoover, Alabama, on Sept. 22, 2022. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of the Hoover Belle Committee Hoover Belles handed out information about the city of Hoover to guests at The World Games softball competitions at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama, in July 2022. × 3 of 3 Expand Photos courtesy of the Hoover Belle Committee Hoover Belles volunteer to help with various tasks at a Hoover elementary school. From left are Tani Oda, Lauren Markert, Marli West, Emma Kathryn Jones and Ellison Parker. Prev Next

The Hoover Belles organization is now accepting applications from high school sophomore girls who are interested in being members of the group.

The Hoover Belles serve as hostesses for the city during their junior and senior years and perform community service activities at civic events and for local charities. Applicants must be residents of the city of Hoover and, at the time of application, sophomores in either a public or private high school.

Applicants must be of exemplary character, have a pleasant personality, be continuously enrolled in school and enjoy the civic responsibility of serving their city and local charities.

Hoover Belles must maintain a GPA of at least 2.5 for their full term in the group and perform at least 40 hours of community service through the Hoover Belle program.

Examples of community service activities performed by the Belles include serving at Aldridge Gardens events and summer camps, the Hoover Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast, seasonal city festivals, band competitions, the Bluff Park Christmas Parade, Itty Bitty Bakers cooking classes, the Buddy Walk for Down Syndrome, Distinguished Young Women of Shelby County competition and school preparation work for teachers.

Belles are required to conduct themselves in a manner that will bring honor to the Hoover Belle program and sign a pledge vowing not to use alcohol, nicotine or other drugs during their tenure as a Hoover Belle.

Each girl selected will be responsible for the cost of a Hoover Belle antebellum gown and accessories and the Belle fee of $325 (which covers other required apparel, administrative expenses, Belle events and scholarships), Belle Committee Chairwoman Donna Bagwell said.

Applications are available for download from the city of Hoover’s website. The applications and all accompanying materials, including a resume and reference letters, should be completed and returned to the Hoover city clerk’s office in a sealed 9-by-13-inch envelope on the third floor of Hoover City Hall at 100 Municipal Lane no later than Nov. 10 at 4 p.m. There is a $25 application fee. Check should be made payable to The Hoover Belle Committee.

Girls are chosen by the committee, which is made up of nine adult women in Hoover. Interviews and selections are expected to take place in January, said Barbara Henry, a member of the committee.

For more information, contact Bagwell at girlmom90@aol.com or 205-218-9070.