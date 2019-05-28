Hoover Belles recognize 2019 class

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Belles Committee (Front) Mary Caroline Stephens, (middle) Katie Heglas, Abby Turner, (back) Ella Thomas and Sarah Turner are among the 2019 class of Hoover Belles. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Belles Committee (Standing) Megan Miles, Maci Martens, Morgan Patrick and (seated) Carley Rickman are among the 2019 class of Hoover Belles. Prev Next

The 2019 class of Hoover Belles was presented in May at The Hyatt Regency — The Wynfrey Hotel Grand Ballroom.

The 42 high school sophomores will be representatives for the City of Hoover for the next two years, performing community service for civic and local charity organizations. Mayor Frank Brocato welcomed the families and friends of the honorees and congratulated them on their selection as Hoover Belles.

Each new Hoover Belle was given a bouquet of spring flowers inside a garden gazebo, created by The King’s Garden, and announced by the mistress of ceremony, former Hoover Belle Haley Bagwell Scallions.

After all Belles were presented, they enjoyed a dance to the music of The Dave Amaral Trio. A reception followed as well as photography by Kelley D. In addition to family and friends of the honorees, others sharing the afternoon were members of the Hoover Belle Committee, led by Jennifer Cotney.

The presentation was co-chaired by Vickie Gord Griffith and Kay Witt. Other committee members include Jennie Alley, Donna Bagwell, Cathy Connor-Fuller, Cathy Head, Denise Shepherd and Becky Walker.

The incoming Hoover Belles include Sophie Claire Anderson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael David Anderson; Chloe Virginia Annakin, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Bedford Annakin; Eve Nicole Barakat, daughter of Mr. and Mrs Russell Gregory Barakat; Mary Brook Barton, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Besalski Barton; Abigail Grace Batchelor, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Brian Andrew Batchelor; Chloé Elizabeth Bishop, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Gregory Bishop; Addison Elizabeth Cole, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Douglas Parker Cole; Kinsey Noelle Dambrino, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Michael Dambrino; Isabella Bradshaw Doll, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gene Bradshaw Doll Jr.; Amber Brooke Dubble, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Louis Dubble; Rory Davis Edwards, daughter of Dr. Laura Pounders Alverson and Mr. Zachary Ian Edwards; Alexandria Brooke Erickson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Paul James Erickson; Gabrielle Nichelle Essix, daughter of Ms. Dierdre Janine Essix; Abigail Lynn Fortner, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert David Fortner Jr.; Olivia Gayle Frazier, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Mason Barrett Frazier; Samantha Elizabeth Gagliano, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Gregory Gagliano; Emma Jordyn Godsey, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Chad Lane Godsey and Ms. Jennifer Rachel Jones; Katelynn Elisabeth Groves, daughter of Dr. Victoria Wessels Groves and Dr. Allen Bernard Groves; Katelyn Mae Heglas, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Adrian Joseph Heglas; Tatum Kendall Holley, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Tracy Stephen Holley; Caroline Frances Jarboe, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Norman Hall and Mr. and Mrs. Wallace David Jarboe; Augusta Harper Jones, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Scott Jones; Kylie Marie Kendall, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Christopher David Kendall; Emerson Grace Latham, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jason Tilton Latham; Caroline Elizabeth Lawrence, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Wesley Drew Lawrence; Erin Christine Lutomski, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Francis Lutomski Jr.; Maci Worth Martens, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Fredrick Martens Jr.; Megan Elizabeth Miles, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Phillip Christopher Miles; Loren Grace Pate, daughter of Dr. Jennifer Riggs Pate and Mr. Russell Allen Pate; Morgan Elise Patrick, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Todd Patrick; Avery Brooke Powell, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Brooks Powell; Isabella Grace Pretnar, daughter of Mrs. Angelia Pretnar Sullivan and Mr. David Jacob Pretnar; Kaleigh Elizabeth Rice, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Edward Rice; McCarley Alayna Rickman, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Michael Rickman; Katherine Marie Schumann, daughter of Mrs. Jan Marie Schumann and Mr. Gregory Richard Schumann; Isabella Sophia Smith, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Andrew Dennis Smith; Mary Caroline Stephens, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Maxwell Stephens; Elizabeth Anne Tedder, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Scott Alan Tedder; Julia Ella Thomas, daughter of Ms. Chanda Brasher Thomas and Dr. Gary Douglas Thomas; Abigail Grace Turner, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Perry Boyd Turner; Sarah Catherine Turner, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Perry Boyd Turner; and Kathryn Grace Willenbrock, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Scott Howard Willenbrock.

Submitted by Hoover Belles Committee.