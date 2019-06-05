Historical society inducts new officers

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Historical Society. Mayor Frank Brocato (far right) at the induction of the Hoover Historical Society’s newest officers.

On May 21, the Hoover Historical Society officers for 2019-20 were installed by Mayor Frank Brocato.

Officers are President Jim Langley; Pam Thompson, vice president – programs; Carolyn Kolar, vice president- membership; Deborah Burtnett, recording secretary; Caroline Boone, corresponding secretary; Edna McWilliams, treasurer; and Arnold Singer, assistant treasurer. The meeting was held at First Baptist Church Hoover.

The Hoover Historical Society is celebrating its 30th year as the official archivist of the city of Hoover, preserving documents and artifacts of the city's history, promoting knowledge of the city's history and educating children about the history of the area through the folklore center.

Membership is open to all. Meetings are held in September, November, January, March and May. Contact the society at info@hooverhistoricalsociety.org.

Submitted by Hoover Historical Society.