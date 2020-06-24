Hartline heads up Surviving Spouse Advisory Council

× Expand Photo courtesy of Military Officers Association of America. Anne Hartline.

Anne Hartline, who retired from Hoover City Schools in 2004 as director of the Hoover Coalition for a Safe and Healthy Community, is serving as chairwoman of the Surviving Spouse Advisory Council, which advises the president of the Military Officers Association of America.

The purpose of the SSAC is to make recommendations regarding MOAA’s programs and resources for surviving spouses of military officers and to provide information to MOAA chapters, state councils and the general membership on how to encourage, engage and educate surviving spouses.

Hartline, whose husband James “Red” Hartline was a retired U.S. Army colonel who served 36 years in the Army, has taken the lead during the past year to develop workshops for surviving spouse chapter and state liaisons for MOAA regional leadership training conferences.

She has given presentations in Greenville, South Carolina, Orlando, Portland and Hershey, Pennsylvania, and spoken to the MOAA state conventions in Florida and Georgia. She also facilitated training for the regional leadership workshops during the MOAA national board meeting in Washington, D.C., in November.

MOAA has 350,000 members. Hartline has participated in the group’s “Storming the Hill” lobbying effort for the past five years. She previously served as surviving spouse liaison on the boards of the Greater Birmingham Chapter of MOAA and the MOAA Alabama Council of Chapters.

Submitted by Anne Hartline.