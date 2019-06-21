Free Friday Flicks continues with 3 movies in July

× Expand Jon Anderson Free Friday Flicks An estimated 800 people showed up for the Free Friday Flicks outdoor summer movie series at Veterans Park in Hoover. The movie was “The Little Mermaid.” This picture was taken during an opening cartoon.

The 2019 Free Friday Flicks summer outdoor movie series at Veterans Park continues with three films in July after four movies in June.

The series takes a break on July 5 because of the Fourth of July holiday but returns with “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” on July 12, “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation” on July 19 and “The Incredibles 2” on July 26.

Due to the way Fridays fall on the calendar this year, there will be no makeup night for any movie showings canceled due to inclement weather, said Keri Lane, the founder of the movie series and the company called Backyard Movie Parties.

All of the movies this year are rated PG, for thematic elements, language, rude humor, peril and action, depending on the movie.

Each movie is scheduled to start at dusk. The sun sets between 7:51 and 8:01 p.m. during the weeks the movies are scheduled.

Lane encourages people to come early — around 6:30 p.m. — and have picnics in the park prior to the show. There likely will be at least one food vendor, but people are welcome to bring their own food, she said.

There typically are several activities for kids, and a playground is nearby. Lane encourages people to bring blankets or lawn chairs to watch the movie.

To get updates on movie cancellations due to bad weather, follow Backyard Movie Parties on Twitter at @BYMovieParties or on Facebook.