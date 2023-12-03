Fog, drizzle don't stop 2023 Bluff Park Christmas Parade

× 1 of 53 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Members of the Bluff Park Women's Rec League participate in the Bluff Park Christmas Parade in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. × 2 of 53 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Girl Scout Troop 746 participates in the Bluff Park Christmas Parade in Hoover, Alabamq, on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. × 3 of 53 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson People on the Alabama Lights float pose for a photo prior to the start of the Bluff Park Christmas Parade in Hoover, Alabamq, on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. × 4 of 53 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Staff members of the Hoover Public Library pose for a photo prior to the start of the Bluff Park Christmas Parade in Hoover, Alabamq, on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. × 5 of 53 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson A beauty queen participates in the Bluff Park Christmas Parade in Hoover, Alabamq, on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. × 6 of 53 Expand Photo Foggy and drizzly weather didn’t stop thousands of people from showing up to watch the Bluff Park Christmas Parade Saturday morning.

The parade started about 10 a.m. at the Bluff Park Community Park, then proceeded along Cloudland Drive (behind Bluff Park Elementary School), turned right onto Lester Lane, then turned south on Clearview Road (which turns into Maiden Lane), right onto Rockview Lane, right onto Cloudland Drive and ended back at the park next to the Shades Cliff Pool.

The Bluff Park Women’s Rec League took first place in the float contest, followed by Alabama Lights in second place and Hammer & Stain in third place.

Others in the parade included the Hoover High School marching band, Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato, scouting groups, the Hoover Belles, the Hoover Public Library, a variety of beauty queens, dance teams, businesses, churches, fire trucks and, of course, Santa Claus.