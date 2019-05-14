Day school holds Touch a Truck event

× Expand Photo courtesy of Riverchase Day School. Kids got the chance to see a variety of special vehicles, including the “Trash Taxi,” at the Touch a Truck event.

Riverchase Day School, along with Riverchase United Methodist Church’s Children’s Ministries, held their first Touch a Truck event on April 27 at Riverchase UMC. This was a free community event that included fire trucks, military vehicles, the “Trash Taxi,” tow trucks, police cars, an antique car and a school bus.

Over 500 people attended to let kids get a chance to see these trucks up close.

Submitted by Riverchase Day School.