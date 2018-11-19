City to offer pickup of live Christmas trees

× Expand File photo. This year, Hoover residents can place their live Christmas trees curbside and Santek will pick up the trees to dispose of them on regular garbage pickup days.

This year’s pickup of live Christmas trees will look a little different after the holidays.

In years past, the city of Hoover has served as a drop-off point for real Christmas trees to be recycled through January. Those trees were picked up by Alabama Power from the city and used to enhance fish habitats in area lakes.

However, Robin Mangino, Hoover’s Public Works Department administrative services supervisor, said Alabama Power will not be picking up Christmas trees this year to recycle.

Instead, residents can place their trees curbside and Santek will pick up the trees to dispose of them on regular garbage pickup days.

For those interested in recycling their trees, the Birmingham Zoo accepts live trees dropped off at the zoo to be chipped and made into mulch used around the facility. Drop-offs are accepted during the zoo’s normal business hours from Christmas through early January.