Ozekis celebrate 50th anniversary

× Expand Ron and Pam Ozeki. Photo courtesy of Prince of Peace Catholic Church.

Pam and Ron Ozeki celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary by renewing their wedding vows at Prince of Peace on April 26 with Fr. Fallon.

The Ozekis were married on April 26, 1969, at St. Benedict Cathedral in Evansville, Indiana. Their daughters Kara Woodard and Kimberly Messina, along with their son-in-laws Eric and Frank and grandchildren, attended the ceremony and celebrated at a reception afterward.

The Ozekis are founding members of Prince of Peace Catholic Parish. Ron is a retired US Steel metallurgical engineer who has been a tremendous volunteer at Prince of Peace Catholic School over the years. Pam is a retired nurse and currently leads the caring needles ministry at Prince of Peace, which makes handmade blankets, shawls and other comfort items for ill, hospitalized and recuperating parishioners.

Submitted by Prince of Peace Catholic Church.