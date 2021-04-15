Celebrations: Covington, Mims to wed in May

× Expand Photo courtesy of Southern Productions Callie Amanda Covington and Tyler Alan Mims are scheduled to be wed on May 15, 2021.

Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Street Covington of Meridian, Mississippi, announce the engagement of their daughter, Callie Amanda, to Tyler Alan Mims, son of Mr. and Mrs. James Alan Mims of Birmingham.

The wedding will be held Saturday, May 15, 2021, at 6 p.m. at First Christian Church in Meridian, Mississippi.

Ms. Covington is the granddaughter of Ms. Angela Gardner of Natchez, Mississippi, the late Mr. Howard Marsh Gardner of Natchez and the late Dr. and Mrs. Joe Street Covington of Meridian, Mississippi.

The bride-elect is a graduate of Lamar School and a graduate of Mississippi College, in Clinton, Mississippi, where she received a bachelor’s degree in nursing. While attending Mississippi College, she was a member of the Mississippi College women's soccer team. Ms. Covington is employed by Children's of Alabama in Birmingham, and TriStar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville.

Mr. Mims is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Allen Beard of Birmingham and the late Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Mims of Hazlehurst, Georgia.

The bridegroom is a graduate of Hoover High School and a graduate of the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB), where he received a degree in industrial distribution. While attending UAB, he played for the UAB Blazers baseball team. Mr. Mims is employed by Kaifect Marketing Agency.

A reception will be held at the Mississippi Industrial Heritage Museum at Soule.