Camp Seale Harris receives $10,000 donation

× Expand Photo courtesy of Safeco, Tilson PR. (L to R) Scott Harris, Whitehaven Insurance Services; Bruce White, Whitehaven Insurance Services; Dora Hartsock, Whitehaven Insurance Services; Rhonda McDavid, Camp Seale Harris; Brian Boughton, Safeco Insurance.

Camp Seale Harris, a nonprofit camping program empowering children and teens with diabetes, has been awarded a $10,000 donation from Whitehaven Insurance Services through the 2019 Safeco Insurance Make More Happen Awards.

Whitehaven Insurance Services originally received $5,000 for Camp Seale Harris through a submission process in June, and Safeco offered Whitehaven independent agent Dora Hartsock an additional chance to raise even more funds. The insurance agency and nonprofit had a story about their relationship and positive impact on the community featured on the official Safeco Insurance Facebook page.

Together, they were able to raise an additional $5,000 by having their story shared on social media at least 250 times over the course of a week.

Camp Seale Harris is based in Hoover at 500 Chase Park S. #104.

