Brook Highland couple dominates 2019 Save the O's 5K in Greystone

× 1 of 46 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Save the O's 5K 2019 1 Zach and Steph Ridgway of the Brook Highland community were the top male and female finishers at the Save the O's 5K in the Greystone community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. Steph holds their son, Zander, after receiving her medal. × 2 of 46 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Save the O's 5K 2019 2 Runners take off at the start of the Save the O's 5K in the Greystone community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. × 3 of 46 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Save the O's 5K 2019 3 Medals for the 2019 Save the O's 5K sit on a table prior to distribution at the race in the Greystone community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. × 4 of 46 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Save the O's 5K 2019 4 Runners wait for the start of the Save the O's 5K in the Greystone community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. × 5 of 46 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Save the O's 5K 2019 5 Medals for the 2019 Save the O's 5K sit on a table prior to distribution at the race in the Greystone community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. People in the background check out items on the silent auction tables. × 6 of 46 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Save the O's 5K 2019 6 The 2019 Save the O's 5K and 1-mile fun run were held in the Greystone community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. × 7 of 46 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Save the O's 5K 2019 7 Runners take off at the start of the Save the O's 5K in the Greystone community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. From left are Todd Stein, Madeline Haikala, Chip Vice and Lauren Brown. × 8 of 46 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Save the O's 5K 2019 8 Runners take off at the start of the Save the O's 5K in the Greystone community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. × 9 of 46 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Save the O's 5K 2019 9 Runners wait for the start of the Save the O's 5K in the Greystone community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. × 10 of 46 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Save the O's 5K 2019 10 James Gibson takes off at the start of the Save the O's 5K in the Greystone community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. × 11 of 46 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Save the O's 5K 2019 11 Chris Sykes, executive director of the Norma Livingston Ovarian Cancer Foundation, makes a few announcements prior to the start of the Save the O's 5K in the Greystone community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. × 12 of 46 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Save the O's 5K 2019 12 Runners prepare for the start of the Save the O's 5K in the Greystone community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. × 13 of 46 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Save the O's 5K 2019 13 Runners wait for the start of the Save the O's 5K in the Greystone community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. × 14 of 46 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Save the O's 5K 2019 14 Runners make their way along the course of the Save the O's 5K in the Greystone community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. × 15 of 46 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Save the O's 5K 2019 15 Runners make their way along the course of the Save the O's 5K in the Greystone community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. × 16 of 46 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Save the O's 5K 2019 16 Runners make their way along the course of the Save the O's 5K in the Greystone community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. × 17 of 46 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Save the O's 5K 2019 17 Runners make their way along the course of the Save the O's 5K in the Greystone community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. × 18 of 46 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Save the O's 5K 2019 18 Zach Ridgway of the Brook Highland community leads the race in the Save the O's 5K in the Greystone community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. Following in second place is Alex Woodard of Pelham, Alabama. × 19 of 46 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Save the O's 5K 2019 19 Alex Woodard of Pelham, Alabama, tracks in second place at the Save the O's 5K in the Greystone community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. × 20 of 46 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Save the O's 5K 2019 20 Ethan Ellerbush and John Rait make their way along the course at the Save the O's 5K in the Greystone community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. × 21 of 46 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Save the O's 5K 2019 21 Steph Ridgway of the Brook Highland community leads all the women in the Save the O's 5K in the Greystone community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. × 22 of 46 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Save the O's 5K 2019 22 David Beason and Ashley Dawson make their way along the course at the Save the O's 5K in the Greystone community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. × 23 of 46 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Save the O's 5K 2019 23 Runners make their way along the course of the Save the O's 5K in the Greystone community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. × 24 of 46 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Save the O's 5K 2019 24 Bijou Phillips makes her way along the course at the Save the O's 5K in the Greystone community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. × 25 of 46 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Save the O's 5K 2019 25 Frank Paduch makes his way along the course at the Save the O's 5K in the Greystone community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. × 26 of 46 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Save the O's 5K 2019 26 Zander Ridgway, at left, and his brother, Zeke Ridgway of the Brook Highland community sit along the side of Greystone Drive to cheer on their parents at the Save the O's 5K in the Greystone community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. Their parents, Zach and Steph Ridgway were the top male and female finishers. × 27 of 46 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Save the O's 5K 2019 27 Zach Ridgway of the Brook Highland community leads the race in the Save the O's 5K in the Greystone community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. Following in second place is Alex Woodard of Pelham, Alabama. × 28 of 46 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Save the O's 5K 2019 28 Steph Ridgway of the Brook Highland community crosses the finish line as the top female finisher and fifth overall finisher in the Save the O's 5K in the Greystone community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. × 29 of 46 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Save the O's 5K 2019 29 Ashley Dawson of the Greystone community in Hoover, Alabama, crosses the finish line in second place among women at the Save the O's 5K in the Greystone community on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. × 30 of 46 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Save the O's 5K 2019 30 Mark Underwood, 14, of the Greystone community in Hoover, Alabama, crosses the finish line as the ninth overall finisher and first in the 14 and under age group at the Save the O's 5K in the Greystone community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. × 31 of 46 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Save the O's 5K 2019 31 People check out items in the silent auction at the Save the O's 5K in the Greystone community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. × 32 of 46 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Save the O's 5K 2019 32 Laurie Foester of Hoover, Alabama, crosses the finish line at the Save the O's 5K in the Greystone community in Hoover on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. × 33 of 46 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Save the O's 5K 2019 33 Leslie Paduch of Johnson City, Tennessee, gets some water after finishing the Save the O's 5K in the Greystone community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. × 34 of 46 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Save the O's 5K 2019 34 Runners cross the finish line at the Save the O's 5K in the Greystone community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. In front, from left, are Reagan Kaiser, Tori Gennaro and Kyle Gennaro. × 35 of 46 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Save the O's 5K 2019 35 Will Pearson and his father, Bill Pearson, both of Hoover, Alabama, cross the finish line at the Save the O's 5K in the Greystone community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. × 36 of 46 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Save the O's 5K 2019 36 Chip Vice of the Southpointe community in Hoover, Alabama, rests after finishing the Save the O's 5K in the Greystone community in Hoover on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. × 37 of 46 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Save the O's 5K 2019 37 Runners pose for a photo after finishing the Save the O's 5K in the Greystone community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. From left are Chip and Mary Vice of the Southpointe community in Hoover, Laura Grills of the Sterrett community, Pam Chandler of Hoover and Todd Chamberlin of Greystone. × 38 of 46 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Save the O's 5K 2019 38 William Berry and Alliemarie Humphries cross the finish line at the Save the O's 5K in the Greystone community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. × 39 of 46 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Save the O's 5K 2019 39 People check out items in the silent auction at the Save the O's 5K in the Greystone community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. × 40 of 46 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Save the O's 5K 2019 40 People check out items in the silent auction at the Save the O's 5K in the Greystone community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. At left is Kevin Jones of Chelsea, Alabama. × 41 of 46 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Save the O's 5K 2019 41 Zeke Ridgway reaches for some chicken nuggets on the food table at the Save the O's 5K in the Greystone community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. × 42 of 46 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Save the O's 5K 2019 42 People line up for the start of the 1-mile fun run at the Save the O's 5K in the Greystone community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. × 43 of 46 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Save the O's 5K 2019 43 People take off at the start of the 1-mile fun run at the Save the O's 5K in the Greystone community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. × 44 of 46 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Save the O's 5K 2019 44 People take off at the start of the 1-mile fun run at the Save the O's 5K in the Greystone community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. × 45 of 46 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Save the O's 5K 2019 45 People take off at the start of the 1-mile fun run at the Save the O's 5K in the Greystone community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. × 46 of 46 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Save the O's 5K 2019 46 Zach and Steph Ridgway of the Brook Highland community were the top male and female finishers at the Save the O's 5K in the Greystone community in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. A Brook Highland couple dominated the 2019 Save the O’s 5K in the Greystone community Saturday morning.

Zach Ridgway was the overall winner of the 5K with a time of 18:39, while his wife, Steph, was the top female finisher and fifth overall, with a time of 22:09. Their two young children, Zeke and Zander, cheered them along on the side of the road as they made their way through the residential community.

In all, there were 119 participants in the 5K and 44 in a 1-mile fun run, organizers said.

The races, which began and ended at the Greystone Golf and Country Club, raised more than $38,000 for the Norma Livingston Ovarian Cancer Foundation, which uses the money to pay for ovarian cancer research and raise awareness about the risks, symptoms and treatments of the disease.

The event, now in its 15th year, is held in honor of Lori Johnson and included a silent auction.

See complete race results here.