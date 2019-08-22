Avadian Credit Union Named One of the Best Companies to Work for in Alabama

× Expand Photo courtesy of Eric Chambers. BestCoalabama Avadian Credit Union was recently named as one of the Best Companies to Work for in Alabama by Business Alabama and Best Companies Group.

“We are delighted to be recognized as one of the best companies to work for in Alabama,” said Linda Cencula, President and CEO of Avadian Credit Union. “The best part is knowing that our employees feel we’ve created a great place to work. We have such a dedicated team of talented individuals, and we are so thankful to them for the way they go above and beyond in serving our members every day.”

The competition was designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in the state. To be considered for participation, companies had to meet the following eligibility requirements: be a for-profit or not-for-profit business or government entity; be a publicly or privately held business; have a facility in Alabama; have at least 15 employees in Alabama; and have been in business a minimum of one year.

Companies were evaluated based on a two-part survey process. The first part looked at each nominated company’s workplace practices, policies, philosophy, systems and demographics. The second part was an employee survey to measure the employee experience.The rankings were revealed in the August 2019 issue of Business Alabama.

Avadian Credit Union is a full-service financial institution with branches across the state of Alabama. With assets in excess of $810 million, Avadian serves more than 80,000 members with friendly and professional service. Avadian Credit Union has a five-star, superior rating by Bauer Financial for safety and soundness. Avadian Credit Union is a financial cooperative that is solely owned by its members.

For more information on Avadian Credit Union, visit www.avadiancu.com or call 1.888.AVADIAN (1.888.282.3426). Avadian Credit Union is also on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Submitted by Eric Chambers.