Auburn nursing student wins Miss Hoover 2024 competition

As nearly 20 young women primped and preened backstage at the Hoover Library Theatre Friday night in preparation for the Miss Hoover 2024 and Miss Hoover’s Teen 2024 competitions, family friends and special guests waited eagerly in their seats for the girls’ big debut.

After a night full of talent, evening gown strolls, interviews and cheering, Abbie Stockard, a junior nursing major from Auburn University, was chosen to be Miss Hoover 2024. And Ali Mims, a junior at Chelsea High School whose mother once placed as a finalist in the Miss Alabama competition, received the award for Miss Hoover’s Teen 2024.

Because this was an open competition, the young women did not have to live in Hoover to participate. They now will represent Hoover at various events throughout the coming year and advance to compete in the Miss Alabama and Miss Alabama's Teen competitions next year.

The girls competed for more than just the titles they received. Stockard was awarded a $5,000 scholarship, and Mims received a $1,000 scholarship. Both young women won gift certificates from several Hoover businesses.

Stockard was among 11 women ages 18-28 who made the stage Friday night, and Mims was among eight girls ages 13-18.

The two women each brought their own motivations to the competition.

“Not only did I get scholarship money, but I was also able to form relationships with like-minded women,” Stockard said. “This organization has given me skill sets that will allow me to be successful, both now and far beyond my years of competing.”

Mims, following in her mother’s footsteps, describes the Miss Alabama organization as a community she has known since she was little.

“Ever since a young age, this organization has been my family, and the women that competed were my role models,” Mims said. “I saw competing in Miss Hoover’s Teen as an opportunity to give back to the organization that has given so much to me and helped shape me to be the person I am today.”

The competitors each were judged in five categories: the on-stage question (10% of their score), health and fitness walk (20%), talent (20%), evening gown walk (20%) and a private interview (30%).

For her talent performance, Stockard showcased her dance experience with a contemporary routine to “You Say” by Lauren Daigle. Mims sang a famous operatic Italian aria.

Another crucial aspect of competing in the Miss Hoover and Miss Hoover’s Teen events is the volunteer work that the women dedicate to a cause they are passionate about. The on-stage question is an opportunity for each girl to briefly explain their passion and goals.

Stockard’s service work is centered around advocacy for cystic fibrosis, as someone close to her suffers from the disease.

“My favorite thing about being a part of this organization is the service aspect,” she said. “You get to pick something you’re passionate about, and mine is cystic fibrosis awareness because of my best friend.”

Mims’ service platform is centered around providing local schools with music resources for special needs students.

“My community service initiative is Joyful Noise. I provide music education for students that have disabilities and special needs,” she shared.

Though the competition seems to be a fun outlet for the women to express themselves and showcase their talents, it ultimately serves as a foundation upon which they can grow and invest in causes they feel passionately about.

“This organization has given me a voice and a platform that makes me feel like I can be a change agent within my community,” Stockard said.

The Miss Alabama Program website states that its mission is to “help educate the young women in Alabama by providing scholarships for their college education.”

Jim Jolly, a Miss Alabama field coordinator for nearly 50 years, reaffirmed this mission statement after Friday night’s event.

“We want to encourage them [the women] and help them get through college, and we want them to be active, participating members of the society that they live in,” Jolly said.

Jolly embodied his name with a final word of encouragement to the two winners of the 2024 competition as he explained the responsibilities they will now carry in these roles. “If it’s not fun, then you don’t need to be doing it.”