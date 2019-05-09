Auburn club hosts Junior Night

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Greater Birmingham Auburn Club (L to R) GBAC President Laurie Halvorson, Junior Night scholarship winner Marisa Milledge and Auburn Student Development Assistant Vice President Haven Hart.

On April 25, the Greater Birmingham Auburn Club (GBAC) hosted 89 Jefferson and Shelby County students and their parents at its 25th annual Junior Night, held this year at Hoover High School. Students from the academic top 5% of junior classes of Birmingham area schools with an interest in Auburn University were invited to the opportunity to speak with representatives from Auburn’s academic schools and extracurricular programs and to learn about scholarship opportunities, financial aid and the admissions process.

Attendees also had a chance to win a $1,000 scholarship, awarded by the GBAC.

Haven Hart, Auburn’s assistant vice president for student development, was keynote speaker at this year’s event. Also speaking and on hand to give students a wealth of practical information about the admissions process were: Kali Tucker, admissions advisor for the greater Birmingham area; Tricia Ridgway, from the University Scholarship Office; and Dr. Mike Reynolds, executive director of student financial services.

Marisa Milledge from Clay-Chalkville High School was this year’s GBAC Junior Night scholarship winner.

Submitted by the Greater Birmingham Auburn Club