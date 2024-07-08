Atlanta area magician Arthur Atsma to perform at Hoover Library Theatre

× Expand Photo from Arthur Atsma website Magician Arthur Atsma

Kids in Hoover get a chance to see some magic this week at the Hoover Public Library.

Atlanta area magician Arthur Atsma is scheduled to do five shows for kids over the next two days in the Hoover Library Theatre.

Atsma, who has been doing his magic act for more than three decades, is scheduled to perform 10:30-11:30 a.m., 2-3 p.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday and 10:30-11:30 a.m. and 2-3 p.m. Wednesday.

Atsma bills himself as someone who combines magic with comedy, electronic music, education and inspirational speaking.

Seating for his shows is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. All members of a party must be present to sit together, and the library recommends arriving early.