Arts Alliance honors four scholarship winners

× Expand Photo courtesy of Linda Chastain, Hoover Arts Alliance (L to R) Olivia Hunt, Tamyia Jackson and Danielle Merrill, the Hoover Arts Alliance scholarship winners from Hoover High School. Not pictured: Reagan Chavers, Spain Park High School.

The Hoover Arts Alliance scholarship winners were recognized April 15 at a reception at the Hoover-Randall House.

The four winners from Hoover and Spain Park high schools received $1,000 scholarships from the Artists on the Bluff and Barbara Lyons scholarship funds.

Reagan Charvers (University of Alabama), Danielle Merrill (UAB) and Olivia Hunt (Clemson University) received an Artists on the Bluff Scholarship, and Tamyia Jackson, who will be attending Alabama A & M, received the Barbara Lyons Scholarship.

The artists, their parents and teachers enjoyed refreshments and displays of the artists’ work, along with members of the Hoover Arts Alliance and Bluff Park Art Association.

This is the 11th year that the Hoover Arts Alliance has been awarding talent based scholarships to graduating seniors planning to pursue art and related curriculums at the college level.

Submitted by Linda Chastain, Hoover Arts Alliance