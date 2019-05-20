Aldridge Gardens to salute founder at 2019 Hydrangeas Under the Stars

× Expand Photo courtesy of Aldridge Gardens. The 2019 Hydrangeas Under the Stars fundraiser for Aldridge Gardens will feature a special tribute to the gardens’ founder, Eddie Aldridge, right, who died in November at age 85.

The 2019 Hydrangeas Under the Stars fundraiser for Aldridge Gardens will feature a special tribute to the gardens’ founder, Eddie Aldridge, who died in November at age 85.

This year’s white tablecloth dinner under a tent in the public gardens is set for June 8. The night will begin with a reception and silent auction under the pavilion at 6 p.m., and then guests will move to the tent for dinner and a live auction at 7:30 p.m. Chefs from the Jefferson State Community College Culinary and Hospitality Institute will provide the meal, Aldridge CEO Tynette Lynch said.

Auction items will include a golf trip to Monterey, California, trips to Bermuda and Cabo, a seven-night stay in a four-bedroom town house at Pensacola Beach and an outdoor garden set donated by Summer Classics.

Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato and his wife, Frances, are serving as honorary hosts, and Hoover Councilman John Lyda will be the auctioneer, Lynch said.

Last year’s event raised about $70,000 for the gardens, she said.

The price for tickets went up to $275 for individuals and $2,200 for a table with eight seats.

Lynch said she expects the event to sell out. As of mid-April, tickets had been sold for all but three full tables and 16 individual seats, she said.

To buy tickets, go to aldridgegardens.com.