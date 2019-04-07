2019 High Country 5K held at Shades Crest Baptist Church

× 1 of 44 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson High Country 5K 2019 (1) About 250 people participated in the 2019 High Country 5K at Shades Crest Baptist Church in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 6, 2019. × 2 of 44 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson High Country 5K 2019 (2) About 250 people participated in the 2019 High Country 5K at Shades Crest Baptist Church in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 6, 2019. × 3 of 44 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson High Country 5K 2019 (3) Runners take off at the start of the 2019 High Country 5K at Shades Crest Baptist Church in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 6, 2019. × 4 of 44 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson High Country 5K 2019 (4) Hoover High School student Addie Knight stretches prior to the 2019 High Country 5K at Shades Crest Baptist Church in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 6, 2019. × 5 of 44 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson High Country 5K 2019 (5) Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato poses for a photo with his dog just before the start of the 2019 High Country 5K at Shades Crest Baptist Church in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 6, 2019. start of the 2019 High Country 5K at Shades Crest Baptist Church in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 6, 2019. × 10 of 44 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson High Country 5K 2019 (10) Runners take off at the start of the 2019 High Country 5K at Shades Crest Baptist Church in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 6, 2019. × 11 of 44 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson High Country 5K 2019 (11) Runners take off at the start of the 2019 High Country 5K at Shades Crest Baptist Church in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 6, 2019. × 12 of 44 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson High Country 5K 2019 (12) Runners take off at the start of the 2019 High Country 5K at Shades Crest Baptist Church in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 6, 2019. × 13 of 44 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson High Country 5K 2019 (13) Runners take off at the start of the 2019 High Country 5K at Shades Crest Baptist Church in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 6, 2019. × 14 of 44 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson High Country 5K 2019 (14) About 250 Jeannie Campbell pours syrup on Ryan Campbell's pancackes at the pancake breakfast immediately after the 2019 High Country 5K at Shades Crest Baptist Church in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Bella and Will, grab some pancakes at the pancake breakfast immediately following the 2019 High Country 5K at Shades Crest Baptist Church in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 6, 2019. × 19 of 44 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson High Country 5K 2019 (20) Runners take part in a pancake breakfast immediately after the 2019 High Country 5K at Shades Crest Baptist Church in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 6, 2019. × 20 of 44 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson High Country 5K 2019 (21) The 2019 T-shirt for the High Country 5K at Shades Crest Baptist Church in Hoover, Alabama. × 21 of 44 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson High Country 5K 2019 (22) About 250 people participated in the 2019 High Country 5K at Shades Crest Baptist Church in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 6, 2019. × 22 of 44 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson High Country 5K 2019 (23) Runners near the finish line of the 2019 High Country 5K at Shades Crest Baptist Church in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 6, 2019. × 23 of 44 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson High Country 5K 2019 (24) Runners near the finish line of the 2019 High Country 5K at Shades Crest Baptist Church in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 6, 2019. × 24 of 44 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson High Country 5K 2019 (24) Runners near the finish line of the 2019 High Country 5K at Shades Crest Baptist Church in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 6, 2019. × 25 of 44 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson High Country 5K 2019 (27) Runners near the finish line of the 2019 High Country 5K at Shades Crest Baptist Church in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 6, 2019. × 26 of 44 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson High Country 5K 2019 (28) A runner crosses the finish line at the 2019 High Country 5K at Shades Crest Baptist Church in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 6, 2019. × 27 of 44 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson High Country 5K 2019 (29) Runners cross the finish line of the 2019 High Country 5K at Shades Crest Baptist Church in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 6, 2019. × 28 of 44 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson High Country 5K 2019 (30) Runners cross the finish line of the 2019 High Country 5K at Shades Crest Baptist Church in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 6, 2019. × 29 of 44 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson High Country 5K 2019 (31) Runners cross the finish line of the 2019 High Country 5K at Shades Crest Baptist Church in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 6, 2019. × 30 of 44 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson High Country 5K 2019 (32) Runners cross the finish line of the 2019 High Country 5K at Shades Crest Baptist Church in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 6, 2019. × 31 of 44 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson High Country 5K 2019 (33) Runners cross the finish line of the 2019 High Country 5K at Shades Crest Baptist Church in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 6, 2019. × 32 of 44 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson High Country 5K 2019 (34) A runner crosses the finish line at the 2019 High Country 5K at Shades Crest Baptist Church in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 6, 2019. × 33 of 44 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson High Country 5K 2019 (37) Runners take advantage of post-race snacks at the 2019 High Country 5K at Shades Crest Baptist Church in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 6, 2019. × 34 of 44 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson High Country 5K 2019 (38) Runners take advantage of post-race snacks at the 2019 High Country 5K at Shades Crest Baptist Church in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 6, 2019. × 35 of 44 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson High Country 5K 2019 (39) Runners near the finish line of the 2019 High Country 5K at Shades Crest Baptist Church in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 6, 2019. × 36 of 44 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson High Country 5K 2019 (40) Runners near the finish line of the 2019 High Country 5K at Shades Crest Baptist Church in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 6, 2019. × 37 of 44 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson High Country 5K 2019 (41) Runners near the finish line of the 2019 High Country 5K at Shades Crest Baptist Ben Burgess, a 7-year-old from Bluff Park Elementary School, nears the finish line as the first-place finisher of the fun run at the 2019 High Country 5K at Shades Crest Baptist Church in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 6, 2019.
Harper Jung, a 9-year-old from Bluff Park Elementary School, nears the finish line as the first-place female finisher of the fun run at the 2019 High Country 5K at Shades Crest Baptist Church in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Anna Mobley, 16, of Jasper, Alabama, was the top female finisher in the 2019 High Country 5K at Shades Crest Baptist Church in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 6, 2019.
Collin Mayfield, 16, of Geraldine, Alabama, was the top finisher at the 2019 High Country 5K at Shades Crest Baptist Church in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 6, 2019. About 250 people turned out to run the 18th Annual High Country 5K at Shades Crest Baptist Church in Bluff Park Saturday morning.

Race Director Sally Coulson said that she was pleased with the turnout and that the weather was perfect.

Collin Mayfield, 16, of Geraldine, was the overall winner of the race, with a time of 17 minutes and 23 seconds. Anna Mobley, 16, of Jasper, was the top female, with a time of 22 minutes and 28 seconds.

Bluff Park Elementary School won the elementary challenge, with close to 40 students participating, said Sundra LeCroy, who oversaw the elementary challenge. Shades Mountain Elementary School had won the past three years, LeCroy said.

Other teams participating this year included Deer Valley Elementary, Prince of Peace Catholic School and a group of homeschoolers. The winner was determined by taking the average of each team’s top four times and subtracting 10 seconds for each additional runner.

Next year, organizers hope to expand the elementary challenge to schools in Birmingham, Homewood and Vestavia Hills, LeCroy said.