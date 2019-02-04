Riverchase Country Club holds Riverchase Loves Art 2019

1 of 20
Layton Dudley
Riverchase Art Show
The Riverchase Art Show took place on Saturday, February 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Riverchase Country Club.
The 13th Annual "Riverchase Loves Art" art show took place on Saturday, Feb. 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Riverchase Country Club. Over 40 artists presented their artwork with mediums ranging from photography to woodwork.
The Riverchase Women's Club put on the event with the Riverchase Country Club.
The event drew many attendees, filling the parking area back to the entrance of the country club. The event provided golf cart valet for those that had to park far away.
Breakfast and lunch were available to attendees as well.