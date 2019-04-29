Celebrate Hoover Day shows off city pride

by

Photo by Anne Dawson

Photo by Anne Dawson

BRIG GEN Paul Pocopanni gives a speech at the 2019 Celebrate Hoover Day, and leads the Veteran's Paver Recognition.

HV EVENTS celebrate hoover1.JPG

Photo by Anne Dawson

HV EVENTS celebrate hoover3.JPG

Photo by Anne Dawson

HV EVENTS celebrate hoover4.JPG

Photo by Anne Dawson

CPT Daniel Porris introduces future U.S. Army soldiers.

HV EVENTS celebrate hoover5.JPG

Photo by Anne Dawson

A crowd listens to the Veteran's Paver Recognition.

HV EVENTS celebrate hoover6.JPG

Photo by Anne Dawson

HV EVENTS celebrate hoover 7.JPG

Photo by Anne Dawson

HV EVENTS celebrate hoover8.JPG

Photo by Anne Dawson

HV EVENTS celebrate hoover9.JPG

Photo by Anne Dawson

HV EVENTS celebrate hoover10.JPG

Photo by Anne Dawson

HV EVENTS celebrate hoover11.JPG

Photo by Anne Dawson

HHS ROTC leads the Presentation of Colors.

HV EVENTS celebrate hoover13.JPG

Photo by Anne Dawson

Howlin' Mad Smith Detachment - Marine Corps League reenacts Iwo Jima.

HV EVENTS celebrate hoover12.JPG

Photo by Anne Dawson.

HV EVENTS celebrate hoover14.JPG

Photo by Anne Dawson

Brian Bowman plays Amazing Grace on the bagpipes.

HV EVENTS celebrate hoover15.JPG

Photo by Anne Dawson

A crowd enjoys Celebrate Hoover Day 2019.

HV EVENTS celebrate hoover24.JPG

Photo by Anne Dawson

HV EVENTS celebrate hoover25.JPG

Photo by Anne Dawson

HV EVENTS celebrate hoover26.JPG

Photo by Anne Dawson

HV EVENTS celebrate hoover27.JPG

Photo by Anne Dawson

HV EVENTS celebrate hoover17 (1).JPG

Photo by Anne Dawson

The World's Largest Apple Pie at Celebrate Hoover Day 2019.

HV EVENTS celebrate hoover18.JPG

Photo by Anne Dawson

HV EVENTS celebrate hoover19.JPG

Photo by Anne Dawson

HV EVENTS celebrate hoover20.JPG

Photo by Anne Dawson

HV EVENTS celebrate hoover21.JPG

Photo by Anne Dawson

HV EVENTS celebrate hoover22.JPG

Photo by Anne Dawson

HV EVENTS celebrate hoover23.JPG

Photo by Anne Dawson

On Saturday, April 27, thousands of locals flocked to Veterans Park on Valleydale Road for the 2019 Celebrate Hoover Day event. What awaited them was food, games, rides and most importantly, a slice of giant apple pie. 

Right at 11 a.m., the Veterans Memorial Paver Dedication Ceremony began with a welcome from Mayor Frank Brocato, an invocation from pastor and retired Army Ranger Jerry McClain, a presentation of colors by Hoover High School's ROTC and the national anthem sung by Spain Park junior Hannah Bishop. 

After saying the pledge of allegiance, led by Command Sgt. Maj. William Allen, Brig. Gen. Paul Pocopanni said a few words and led the Veteran's Paver Recognition. Following the recognition, Capt. Daniel Porris, U.S. Army, introduced several future soldiers of the U.S. Army. The crowd applauded as Porris went down the line introducing each man and stating his position. 

To close the ceremony, Brian Bowman played "Amazing Grace" on the bagpipes, and the Howlin' Mad Smith Detachment — Marine Corps League presented a reenactment of the famous Iwo Jima flag-raising photo. 

Next, under the pavilion next door, the World's Largest Apple Pie was lowered using a forklift and placed for the mayor to cut and serve. The line for pie and ice cream was well outside of the pavilion. 

For the rest of the afternoon, attendees could enjoy food from the vendors, live entertainment on the stage and a plethora of actives and games, including pony riding and carnival rides. 

