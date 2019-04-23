2019 Great Strides Walk for cystic fibrosis set for May 11

× Expand Photo courtesy of Amy M. Montz. About 200 to 250 people participated in the 2018 Great Strides Walk at Veterans Park in Hoover, to raise for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

The Alabama chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation has scheduled its 2019 Great Strides Walk for May 11 at Veterans Park in Hoover.

Check-in will begin at 9 a.m., and the 5K fun walk is scheduled to start at 10 a.m., said Margaret Smith, executive director for the Alabama chapter.

This walk is the biggest fundraiser for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation both in Alabama and nationally, Smith said.

There is no cost to participate, but walkers are encouraged to get people to sponsor them with donations to raise money for research into a cure for cystic fibrosis.

Cystic fibrosis is a hereditary disorder affecting the exocrine glands. It causes the production of abnormally thick mucus, leading to blockage of the pancreatic ducts, intestines and bronchi, and often results in respiratory infection. More than 30,000 people in the United States have the disorder, according to the foundation.

The Great Strides Walk also will include children’s activities, music and food, Smith said. People who attend will have a chance to hear about the latest research concerning cystic fibrosis, too, she said.

Last year’s walk for the Birmingham-Hoover metro area drew about 200 to 250 people and raised about $170,000, Smith said. The goal this year is to have 200 to 300 people and raise $180,000. The statewide goal is to get close to $500,000.

Great Strides walks were already held in Dothan, Tuscaloosa and Montgomery in April, and others are scheduled in Huntsville, Auburn and Mobile in May. Statewide, about 1,200 people typically participate each year, Smith said.

To register as a team or as an individual, go to fightcf.cff.org/greatstrides and search for the Birmingham walk.