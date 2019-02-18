10th annual Taste of Teal to combat gynecologic cancer

× Expand Photos courtesy of Lloyd Beard. About 340 people attended the 2018 Taste of Teal fundraiser, which included a silent auction and casino games, for the Laura Crandall Brown Foundation, raising money for gynecologic cancer awareness and research, at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham – The Wynfrey Hotel.

The 10th annual Taste of Teal fundraiser for the Laura Crandall Brown Foundation is scheduled for March 9 at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham – The Wynfrey Hotel.

The event raises money for gynecologic cancer research and support of cancer patients and their caregivers.

Taste of Teal will begin at 6 p.m. with cocktails, a silent auction and a preview for the live auction that will be conducted later in the night. Guests then will be seated for dinner, an awards presentation and the live auction. There will be casino games and music, too.

The foundation also plans to hand out four “Legacy of Laura” awards to people who are making a difference in the fight against gynecological cancer:

► Corporate honoree: America’s First Federal Credit Union, for showing consistent generosity and positive impact to help fight gynecologic cancer. Each year, credit union employees volunteer, participate in educational activities and raise tens of thousands of dollars for local nonprofits.

► Health care hero: Caroline Kirkner, a Calera woman who serves as a nurse in the women’s care unit at Brookwood Baptist Health. Kirkner goes above and beyond to provide compassionate care to gynecologic cancer patients and helps raise awareness and critical funds to help fight those diseases.

► Caregiver: Jody Bryant, a Montgomery man who has been an unwavering caregiver for his mother, Kaye Catrett, since her diagnosis of ovarian cancer in 2013. Bryant also consistently helps his elderly neighbors with meals, home repairs and getting to medical appointments.

► Survivor: Tammy Anderson, a Pelham woman who, after losing her mother to ovarian cancer, was diagnosed with the disease herself in 2014. As a five-year survivor, Anderson actively works to educate others about gynecologic cancer. She participates in teal lightings, does news interviews, recruits family and friends to participate in fundraisers, has planned the annual Field of Teal event at Pelham High School and is an active member of a CanSurvive support group.

About 340 people attended last year’s Taste of Teal, raising about $130,000, said Jennifer Oliver, who handles media relations for the foundation.

“This is our biggest fundraiser of the year,” Oliver said. “We really count on this event to be strong for us.”

Ticket prices went up to $125 on Feb. 18. Patron tables for eight people cost $1,000, and sponsor tables start at $1,500. Tickets and tables include dinner, drinks and play money for casino tables.

To purchase tickets or for more information, go to thinkoflaura.org/TasteofTeal or call Oliver at 492-2453.