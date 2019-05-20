Mayor’s Minute

The city of Hoover has abundant amenities and is a wonderful place to live. Hoover offers strong schools, reliable public services, numerous green spaces and much more. One of the green spaces that the city boasts is the magnificent and beautiful Aldridge Gardens.

Featured as one of only seven gardens on the Alabama Garden Trail, Aldridge Gardens offers 30 acres of shade gardens with many varieties of native plants, trees and hydrangeas and is perfect for walking, bird watching, reflection and relaxation.

Aldridge Gardens is the dream of one man – Mr. Eddie Aldridge. His dream began in 1966 when Eddie and his father were hired to plant three magnolias on the property, then owned by the Coxe family. Both Eddie and his father agreed that the property would a perfect place for a botanical garden. In 1977, the Coxe family offered the property for sale and Eddie purchased the estate.

Eddie worked for over 20 years to make his dream a reality. In 1995, Eddie conveyed the property to the city of Hoover. In 1998, the Hoover City Council dedicated Aldridge Gardens as a public garden and passed a resolution for the property to remain so in perpetuity.

Aldridge Gardens is one of Hoover’s most favored destinations. It is known internationally for the Snowflake hydrangea — Hoover’s official flower — whose stunning white blooms are seen each summer in the gardens. Aldridge Gardens has a six-acre lake and walking trail and provides a haven of peace in the heart of Hoover to those who visit. Aldridge Gardens offers adult and children’s education programs, summer camps, field trips and many events. The facilities at Aldridge Gardens are available for rental for weddings, corporate meetings, events and group and family parties.

Each year in early June, the Aldridge Gardens non-profit entity holds its annual fundraiser, Hydrangeas Under the Stars. This year’s already sold-out event will honor Eddie Aldridge, who passed away in December 2018. Donations from events such as Hydrangeas Under the Stars help Aldridge Gardens grow. You can find out more about Aldridge Gardens and the many opportunities available to the public there at aldridgegardens.com.

And now, a new chapter in history of Aldridge Gardens is about to begin. Aldridge Gardens, a nonprofit corporation, has managed the gardens for the City since 1998 but now desires instead to focus its energies on the expansion and the improvement of the gardens. On May 6, the Hoover City Council approved a resolution to make daily operations of the gardens a responsibility of the city of Hoover and its staff.

The well known and loved staff of Aldridge Gardens will now become city of Hoover employees so they may continue their outstanding work at the gardens. Even with this new chapter, the Aldridge Gardens non-profit will need your continued support to improve, grow, and further the mission of the gardens.

Thank you to everyone who makes Aldridge Gardens such a special place. Thank you to the Aldridge Gardens nonprofit board for all you have done and all you will continue to do to help the gardens grow and thrive. Thank you to all those who have contributed donations to the gardens over the years. Please continue to support the improvement and care of Aldridge Gardens through the Aldridge Gardens nonprofit corporation. Thank you to all those who have stopped by to feed the ducks, stroll along a trail, or simply to smell the roses.

Each of you have helped to cultivate a uniquely beautiful spot in our city that is a joy for so many. We have many treasures in our city and Aldridge Gardens is one of the crown jewels!