Mayor’s Minute By Frank V. Brocato - September 2022

Throughout my time as mayor, I have often talked about, initiated and engaged in opportunities that enhance regional cooperation. I am now a part of an effort that calls for statewide cooperation, and I’d like to request your support, too.

During the upcoming general election in November, voters will be asked to decide on an amendment to “Aniah’s Law.” It is a critical measure — one that the mayors of the state’s 10 largest cities have gotten behind. Here is a portion of the op-ed piece we have penned:

Violent criminals should be incarcerated, not walking free in our communities and on our streets. Unfortunately, that is the case in our state all too often.

Under current Alabama law, judges have limited authority to deny bail to violent offenders unless the suspect is charged with a capital offense or poses a flight risk. That means that dangerous criminals are being released back onto the streets, even when it is likely they will commit more violent crimes as soon as they make bail.

Leaving the safety of Alabamians in the hands of chance is unacceptable and has directly led to tragic events. Just last month, Bibb County sheriff’s deputy Brad Johnson was brutally killed by an accused murderer who should have never been out on the streets. He should have been behind bars, and Deputy Johnson should still be with his family today.

Thanks to Aniah’s Law, which was passed by the Alabama Legislature and signed by Gov. Kay Ivey in 2021, Alabama voters have a chance this November to ensure judges have a means to keep dangerous criminals off the streets and prevent similar tragedies in the future.

This law was named in memory of 19-year-old Southern Union Community College student Aniah Blanchard, who was kidnapped and murdered in 2019. Her accused murderer was out on bail awaiting trial for charges of kidnapping, attempted murder and robbery. A judge was using a constitution written 120 years ago to address present-day threats, and as a result, that suspect was released on bail and went on to take an innocent young woman’s life.

When the majority of Alabamians vote for Aniah’s Law, our judges will be able to deny bail to dangerous offenders who are likely to reoffend when they are charged with serious felonies like murder, kidnapping, rape, sexual torture, domestic violence, human trafficking, burglary, arson, robbery, terrorism or aggravated child abuse. This change can keep criminals like the killers of Aniah Blanchard and deputy Brad Johnson off the streets and out of our communities.

When you head to the polls on Nov. 8, I ask that you please vote yes in support of this critical measure.