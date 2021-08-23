Mayor’s Minute By Frank V. Brocato - September 2021

× Expand Frank Brocato Frank Brocato

Sadly, this year marks the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and Flight 93 — an event that changed our country forever.

To commemorate this tragic and historic day, the city of Hoover will be hosting a special event on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, that includes a remembrance ceremony and stair climb. The remembrance ceremony will be held at the food court atrium of the Riverchase Galleria mall beginning at 8:30 a.m. and will include music from a local school choir and a keynote speaker.

Immediately following the program, we will begin the first-ever stair climb held by the city. Participants will use the stairwell in the north parking deck to climb the equivalent of 110 floors – the number of floors in the twin towers of the World Trade Center. Participants will also have the opportunity to wear a lanyard with a picture and name to honor a fallen first responder from 9/11.

I invite everyone from throughout the city of Hoover to join many of our local first responders, civic and business leaders, athletes and residents who will participate in this special 20-year remembrance. Registration is open now on the city’s website at hooveralabama.gov. And while there is no charge to participate in the climb, donations will be accepted for the Hoover Public Safety Charity Foundation. Donors will receive a commemorative T-shirt, and all participants will receive a boxed lunch from Jason’s Deli.

This is one small step we can take to honor the memory of the thousands who lost their lives on that horrible day, including hundreds of first responders. We always owe a debt to the men and women who run toward danger, but never so much as on that day. We must never forget the sacrifices that were made. Thank you for your willingness to be a part, and I hope to see you there.