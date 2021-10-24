Mayor’s Minute By Frank V. Brocato - November 2021

× Expand Photo courtesy of Frank Brocato Frank Brocato Feb 2016 Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato

Last month, our city took a big step forward in an effort to improve what we consider one of the most important services we offer our citizens: garbage collection and recycling services.

For several years, we used a service called Santek. Earlier this year, another company, Republic, acquired Santek and took over its duties.

During the time that both companies were in operation, we received a number of complaints from residents telling us they were not pleased with the quality of service being offered.

As we considered how best to move forward in light of the concerns, the city of Hoover joined with several other surrounding cities in forming a regional solid waste authority. It was through the solid waste authority that the city negotiated and accepted a bid from our new collection company, Amwaste.

Amwaste began its services Oct. 1.

Along with providing better quality of service to our residents, using Amwaste as our new collection company will also offer several other benefits. One of those is a cost-saving advantage. Our agreement with Amwaste will save the city of Hoover roughly $1 million annually.

Also, Amwaste uses a partner company called RePower South that sorts and separates recyclables from waste. This means that residents no longer have to separate recyclable products on their own, and we believe that is a smarter way of achieving this important environmentally conscious service.

With Amwaste now on board, some residents will have new trash pickup days. Amwaste mailed a letter to all residents detailing this and other information. But it you have further questions, please submit a request to the free MyHooverConnect app, email myhooverconnect@hoover

alabama.gov or call 205-739-7311.

Please know this is a major undertaking for the city. We appreciate your patience as we sort through bumps along the way. Ultimately, we feel this will be a big win not only for city finances, but most of all, for you, the residents.