Mayor’s Minute By Frank V. Brocato - May 2024

Summer tends to be the busiest time of year for our city. But I’ll admit — I also think it’s the most fun. The business of the city carries on, of course, but the summer months bring in activities, events and visitors from across the country that provide a fresh, exciting energy to our hometown.

The fun will begin with the annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast. I am beyond excited to welcome Auburn head football coach Hugh Freeze as our guest speaker this year. Later that same week, we will once again host the Regions Tradition golf tournament. This has been a family-fun event in our city for years!

At the end of May, I hope you’ll join us for the return of the SEC Baseball Tournament. Every year, this event continues to grow and grow, and we at the city continue to seek ways to make it more fun and exciting for you.

In June, we’ll hold our annual Hydrangeas Under the Stars event, which benefits Aldridge Gardens. This wonderful community resource provides so many opportunities in terms of field trips and summer camps for students along with classes and social venues for adults. In July, we will host the Hartford Nationals for the second year in a row. This event is the largest and longest-standing national sport championship event in the United States for athletes with a physical disability, visual impairment and/or intellectual disability.

Along with those larger events, there will be smaller community gatherings like farmers’ markets. You can always find the freshest produce and homemade goodies there! I hope to see you at several of these events this summer.