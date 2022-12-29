Mayor’s Minute By Frank V. Brocato - January 2023

× Expand Photo courtesy of Frank Brocato Frank Brocato Feb 2016 Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato

Happy New Year! We’ve been blessed to see the start of another year, and I hope you and your families have great success in every area of your lives in the coming months!

As the new year begins, I think about the many partnerships the city has that help make it the gem it is today. One of the greatest partnerships is the one we have with the Hoover City Schools system.

That was recently demonstrated when the two entities entered into an agreement to improve our city parks and fields. Together, we will add artificial turf at seven city parks, along with the varsity baseball and softball fields at Hoover High and Spain Park High. It’s a $9 million investment that will yield big dividends for our athletes for years to come.

I also want to congratulate our schools on a recent honor they have received. According to state report cards for 2022, Hoover schools have achieved exceptional learning gains since the COVID-19 pandemic.

In fact, every school in the district earned an “A” for the 2021-22 academic year. Hoover is one of only six systems in the state to have earned that distinction. Also, the district as a whole earned an “A.”

I congratulate all of the students, teachers, staff, faculty and administrators, along with parents, for the hard work you each contributed to reach this high mark. I know it took a lot of hard work, perseverance, determination and focus to achieve this goal, but you did it! It shows why our system is the best in the state!

As in years past, my door continues to remain open to you, and my staff is here to help, should you need us. We are just a phone call away and happy to serve.