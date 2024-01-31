Mayor’s Minute By Frank V. Brocato - February 2024

× Expand Frank Brocato Frank Brocato

As we head into the month when love abounds, I wanted to highlight a community within our city that sometimes gets overlooked: our seniors.

I am so proud to say our city has a true gem in our Hoover Senior Center. They truly foster a sense of community and belonging amongst our seasoned residents, while still allowing them to remain active and independent. Last month, the Hoover Senior Center reopened after being closed for a couple of months while the vestibule area got a facelift. We renovated the front lobby to include a set of double doors that will help with temperature control. We also upgraded the reception area and refreshed various areas of the building with new paint.

I want to say a special thank you to Loree J. Skelton, who donated $50,000 toward the project in memory of her parents, longtime Hoover residents Fred and Rheta Skelton. I’d also like to thank the Hoover Recreation Center, the Hoover Public Library and several local businesses that allowed us to continue programming for our seniors while the center underwent renovations.

Our Senior Center is just one part of our Parks and Recreation Department. Over the years, residents have come to rely on the services it provides for various areas of their families’ lives. But we are always looking to improve. Since December 2022, the city has been developing the Parks, Public Spaces & Recreation Plan with focus areas on the system, blueways and greenways, parks, and programming. We hope to formally adopt the plan in February, and soon after, we’ll begin implementing key segments. With 32 parks within the city, there will be a variety of activities and events throughout the year for residents to enjoy!