Mayor’s Minute By Frank V. Brocato - December 2022

× Expand Photo courtesy of Frank Brocato Frank Brocato Feb 2016 Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato

When I took office in 2016, activity was abuzz at the Hoover Met Complex. The stadium was enjoying success as home to the SEC Baseball Tournament. Construction had just begun on the 83,000-square-foot Finley Center. It was obvious my predecessors had great vision for that area, but I’m not sure anyone would have envisioned it to be all that it is today.

The complex has eight distinct areas: the stadium, the Finley Center, five baseball/softball fields, five multipurpose fields and a 15-hard court tennis complex. The universally designed Explore Playground allows children to have a good time, and the Splash Pad just a few feet away only adds to the fun. There’s the 170-space RV Park, which, for many years, has served as a place of refuge for those fleeing the threat of hurricanes from nearby coastlines. Lastly, I am happy to announce the reopening of Hoover Heights! This simulated rock climbing center provides a great time for the entire family.

The complex is managed by an organization called Sports Facilities Management. Recently, they released data for fiscal 2022, and the numbers are impressive! Over 500,000 people attended events held on the Met grounds during this time. That included those who took part in the SEC Baseball Tournament, USA Pickleball’s Indoor National Championship and women from all over the world who played in the World Games softball competitions. All of that activity resulted in an economic impact of more than $55 million injected into the city and surrounding metro area. And after all bills are paid, it’s projected the complex will have a net income of $1.13 million.

Truly, many across our country are finding great benefits in this wonderful facility. It’s my hope you will, too. Whether it’s a sporting event, a trade show or a weekend outing with the kids, check out the Hoover Met Complex. I think you’ll be impressed with what we have right in our own backyard.