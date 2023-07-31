Mayor’s Minute By Frank V. Brocato - August 2023

× Expand Photo courtesy of Frank Brocato Frank Brocato Feb 2016 Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato

It’s one of the best kept secrets in our city, but I don’t want it to be. I’m talking about all the activity that takes place at our Hoover Met Complex. Lots of folks from other states are learning about the great space this is. But I want to make sure you, our residents, know about it, too.

The Met Complex is comprised of the Hoover Met Stadium, the Finley Center — an 83,000-square-foot multipurpose facility — the RV park, the EXPLORE Playground and Splash Pad, five baseball/softball fields, five multipurpose fields and 16 tennis courts. Most folks know about the SEC Baseball Tournament that we’ve hosted here for more than 25 years, but there’s so much more.

For example, we hold a summer camp for youth on the grounds. This year, roughly 600 children attended during our seven-week session.

We continue to host The Perfect Game, which touts itself as the largest amateur baseball scouting service in the world. We’ve partnered with them since 2019, and this year, they’ll bring in more than 600 baseball teams from across the country. That will result in an economic impact of nearly $17 million. We’re excited to announce they’ve also extended their contract with the city for another three years.

In 2019, we opened the EXPLORE Playground — a universally designed playground that allows children of all abilities to come and have fun. Just a few feet away is the Splash Pad, and both locations are free for families to enjoy. Both the playground and Splash Pad opened in mid-May, and within two months’ time, nearly 18,000 visitors had stopped by.

That location is a great recreational option for families who are renting a space at the Hoover RV Park. With 170 spaces for rent, it’s proving to be a great revenue generator for the city. In the first six months of this year, we’ve already collected over $540,000.

I really believe the Met Complex offers something for all our residents to enjoy, regardless of age, ability or interest. I hope you’ll take some time and check out the various opportunities that are available. You’ll be glad you did!