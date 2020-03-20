Mayor's Minute: April 2020

× Expand Photo courtesy of Frank Brocato Frank Brocato Feb 2016 Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato

For years, Hoover has held its place as the leading shopping destination city in the state. With more than 6 million visitors a year to the Riverchase Galleria, our retail economy is still holding its own.

But over time, we have also sought other avenues by which we can diversify our economy. One of those ways is by increasing the number of STEM-based businesses in our city. STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math, and businesses with those types of focus continue to grow in Hoover.

Recently, we added a new STEM business to our city with the HAILO Ventures Business Incubator and Accelerator. HAILO stands for Hoover Artificial Intelligence, Logistics and Operations. The focus of the incubator is to provide space and support for tech startup companies that want to launch, grow and secure funding for their business. We are excited about this new venture and the possibilities it brings for Hoover.

Do not forget to mark your calendar for Celebrate Hoover Day, which will be later this month on April 25 at Veterans Park. This event features hundreds of exhibitors, lots of entertainment, food and — most of all — fun. It draws families from all across the metro area, and I hope you will be a part.

Also, I hope you will join me for the 38th annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast, which will be Friday, May 8, at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham – Wynfrey Hotel. Our speaker will be former NFL player and Hoover resident Reggie Torbor. He is a strong man of faith and example to so many. We are excited to hear from him. Tickets go on sale April 1 and can be purchased by phone, mail, at the Hoover Public Library or online at thelibrarytheatre.com.

Please know that I and the entire city of Hoover staff are here to assist you with your needs. If we can help, give us a call at 205-444-7500.

EDITOR'S NOTE: With the ongoing cancellation of events and activities due to the new coronavirus, the city recommends people check with the city’s website hooveralabama.gov to verify if an event is still happening before making plans to go.