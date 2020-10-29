Mayor's Minute: November 2020

× Expand Photo courtesy of Lance Shores Frank Brocato 2018 Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato

It’s not uncommon to see lots of new growth taking place in the spring. But this year, fall seems to be the season of blossoming in the city of Hoover when it comes to new businesses opening or expanding.

Between the months of August and October, we have had nearly 15 businesses hold ribbon-cuttings or groundbreaking ceremonies in the city. Several of those have been on Hoover’s east side.

For example, the APCO Employee Credit Union held its official ribbon-cutting in August. In September, OneAscent Wealth Management, located in Inverness, announced its rebranding. There was a record crowd on hand for the grand opening of Cinnaholic Bakery in the Lee Branch shopping center. And Tattersall Park continues to welcome new tenants, like Greystone Chiropractic and the Nail Boutique, which each held ceremonies just last month.

While all of this is great for the city from an economic standpoint, I think there is an even broader message here. I think the enthusiasm of these businesses is a symbol of strength and resiliency we all can appreciate right now. I think it also speaks to the welcoming and supportive business spirit extended to any and all who want to call Hoover home.

While some of these ceremonies were scheduled to take place earlier this year, the determination of these business owners to hold on and survive speaks to their determination, and I applaud them for that. With a loud voice they have told COVID-19, “We will not let you win! You will not stop us!”

We in Hoover are always open to businesses that want to settle or expand here. We’ve even created a new Business Resource Team to help provide concierge service and help make that process easier. So while the autumn months may be a time when we “fall back,” it’s great that our business community is defying the norms, using it instead as a time to spring forward.