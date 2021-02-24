Mayor's Minute: March 2021

× Expand Photo courtesy of Lance Shores Frank Brocato 2018 Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato

It is hard to believe one year ago this month, our worlds were rocked by the entrance of COVID-19.

However, a year later, we as a city, are joining in the fight against this horrible disease. We have partnered with UAB to provide a COVID-19 vaccination site at the Hoover Met — one that has the capability of vaccinating 1,200 people a day. While you must have an appointment to receive a vaccination, the site is open to anyone in the state that falls within the age group and eligible categories as outlined by the state’s vaccination allocation plan. Vaccinating our population, along with continuing to adhere to social guidelines, is the quickest route to ending COVID.

The Met vaccination site shows we are no stranger to handling large events in our city. And we are happy to welcome a familiar event back to Hoover this summer. The SEC has chosen to hold SEC Football Media Days at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel this year. This event always brings a special level of energy to our city, and we are excited about the opportunity to continue in what has been a tradition in Hoover for nearly 20 years.

One reason we feel organizations like UAB and the SEC continue to partner with us is because of the professionalism our staff brings to the table. I see it every day. But I am pleased to announce a new measure that will allow you, the public, to see it as well.

When City Administrator Allan Rice first came on board, he wanted to develop a mechanism that would report key performance indicators, create benchmarks and show transparency in Hoover city government. This effort has now come to fruition in the form of the Performance Measures Dashboard.

Updated monthly, the dashboard is accessible under the Open Government section on the city’s website at hooveralabama.gov.

As always, I and my staff are here to help should you need us. Please do not hesitate to give us a call or send us an email if we can be of service.