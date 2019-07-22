Mayor’s Minute

It has been said that “August is like the Sunday of summer.” August brings the beginning of another school year, with hallways filled with laughter and classrooms filled with lots of learning. In Hoover, August also brings the opening of RC3 – the Riverchase Career Connection Center – an innovative educational model by Hoover City Schools to prepare students for the skilled trades and professional career fields taught at RC3.

The RC3 program is for any 10th through 12th grader in Hoover City Schools and is aimed at preparing students to enter the work force as soon as they leave high school. Upon opening, RC3 will offer students the opportunity to participate in five different academies: the Culinary & Hospitality Academy, the Cyber Innovation Academy, the Fire Science Academy, the Health Science Academy and the Skilled Trades Academy, which will offer courses in architecture, construction, manufacturing, HVAC, welding, carpentry and electrical.

According to Dr. Ron Dodson, the director of RC3, only one in three jobs open across the United States requires a college degree and over 40% of college graduates are taking jobs that don’t require a college degree. These statistics point to a change in the way that students are prepared for life and I believe that Hoover City Schools is ahead of the curve in this effort.

August is also an active time for the city of Hoover, with many events happening in the city during the month. The city has undertaken a new project to help keep you informed about the events taking place in our city. We have started a weekly electronic or e-newsletter to showcase different events taking place and to highlight different residents with unique experiences. I hope this e-newsletter will help you to get involved in City events and will showcase the talent and giving hearts that the wonderful citizens in our city have.

I hope you and your family have a safe and enjoyable Labor Day and a wonderful end to your summer. If there is anything I can do as your mayor, please know that my door is open to you.