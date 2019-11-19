Mayor’s Minute: December 2019

× Expand Frank Brocato

There is no doubt — winter is well on its way to Hoover. The chill in the air carries with it the anticipation of the holidays as they quickly approach.

We hope you will join us for our Christmas tree lighting ceremony, which will be held Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 5 p.m. in the parking lot of City Hall. There will be light refreshments and music from several of our school choirs and bands, and Santa Claus will even make an appearance. You will be able to enjoy hot cocoa and cookies and visit Santa’s workshop. It will be a great event for the entire family. We always enjoy the holidays, but it’s even better celebrating them with you.

No doubt, shopping is one of the most exciting activities for this time of year. As you prepare to buy gifts for your family and friends, I hope you will be sure to shop local. This year, we have had many new businesses to open or expand in our city. That includes those with a national footprint as well as those whose owners live right here in the Hoover area. When you shop locally, it not only gives their business a boost, but adds strength to our local economy as well. I have found there is nothing like visiting my favorite shop, taking in the decorations and seeing that gift firsthand to really help personalize it and add to the holiday experience. And who knows — I may even see you as you are out about town.

During this time, please know my door is always open should there ever be anything with which I or my staff can help you . I hope you and your family will have an enjoyable holiday season. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!