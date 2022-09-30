Mayor’s Minute By Frank V. Brocato - October 2022

× Expand Photo courtesy of Frank Brocato Frank Brocato Feb 2016 Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato

On any given day, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States. That equates to more than 10 million women and men who are victims of this horrible crime every year. Domestic violence plagues communities of all sizes, shades and socioeconomic statuses.

On Oct. 18 at 6 p.m., I am joining with several over-the-mountain mayors to host “A Domestic Violence Awareness Forum: Protecting Our Teens and Young Adults From Dating Violence.” The event will be held at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center. Mountain Brook Mayor Stewart Welch, Vestavia Hills Mayor Ashley Curry and Homewood Mayor Patrick McClusky will all join me for this joint meeting, which is open to the public.

The forum will include representatives from the YWCA Central Alabama, One Place Metro Alabama Justice Center and the Meghan Montgomery Domestic Violence Prevention Fund.

The presentations will focus on several topics, including: the scope of domestic and dating violence in Jefferson County; resources available to help and educate the public; tips on how to recognize dating or relationship violence in the workplace, amongst friends, relatives and especially teens; and tips on how to respond appropriately when someone needs help. Attendees will also receive information on primary prevention programs available to schools and groups that focus on creating safe and healthy relationships in an effort to stop relationship violence before it starts. This is key, considering those between the ages of 16 to 24 are the most at-risk age group for relationship violence and 40% of teens ages 14-17 have been exposed to at least one form of intimate partner violence in their lifetimes.

As leaders, it is our job to sound the alarm and lead the charge for change in our cities. We are here to do just that! But it takes all of us, working together, to learn the facts, to know the signs and to use the tools that can truly help.