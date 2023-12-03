Hoover Mayor's Minute By Frank V. Brocato — December 2023

× Expand Frank Brocato Frank Brocato

Merry Christmas and season’s greetings to you and your family.

What a year we’ve had in Hoover. The state and nation’s eyes have been on our city this year, whether it was earning national accolades and awards, receiving a visit from our governor or hosting several national sports tourism events. Hoover continues to make its positive mark as what I believe is the best city in our region.

We’ve also had a big change in staffing at City Hall, as we’ve welcomed our new city administrator, Ken Grimes. Ken is no stranger to our area, as he was born and raised just down the street in Bessemer. With a background in chamber of commerce and economic development work, he most recently served as the city administrator and director of external affairs for the city of Orange Beach. That role has provided him with experience in handling natural disasters as well as rebuilding municipal tourism after the 2010 BP oil spill that affected our state’s coast.

His list of accolades and affiliations are impressive. But what I heard most about Ken as he endured the interview process was that he possesses a strong work ethic, he is committed to excellence and sets a daily example leading with character and integrity. That’s just the kind of attitude we love having on the Hoover team. Welcome, Ken!

As we end this year, I hope you’ll take some time to spend with family making memories that last a lifetime. 2023 has flown quickly before our eyes, and every moment is to be cherished. May the blessings of the season shine bright on you and your family.