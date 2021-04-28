Editor’s Note By Jon Anderson

× Expand Jon Anderson, Editor

When cameras get up close on sports figures, it’s not uncommon for athletes to throw out a “Hi, Mom!” to the camera.

There’s a reason for that. There’s a good chance their mother is indeed watching. It’s what moms do. They keep up with their kids and what they’re doing, even after they leave home.

As a dad, I love my three (now adult) sons to the max, but there’s something special about a mother’s love. I have a wonderful mother who gives me space to live my own life but still loves to take care of me. It almost never fails when I go to visit, she wants to send food back with me — another expression of her love.

May is the month we take special time to celebrate mothers. In this edition of the Hoover Sun, Leah Ingram Eagle takes a look at Hoover mom Leesha Ellis-Cox, who wrote a book called “Ditch the Mommy Guilt: A Blueprint for the Modern Mommy.”

In the book, Ellis-Cox — a mother of three kids ages 13, 10 and 6 — dispels the myth of the “perfect parent” and guides the path to becoming an effective and happy mom. Check out her story on page B14.

We also feature in this edition some other moms who are making a mark outside the home, such as Terri Coleman, who this school year was named the Alabama Elementary School Counselor of the Year, and Kendall Williams, who recently was hired as Shelby County’s tourism and events manager.

Finally, I want to give a shout out to my mom — Judy Anderson — and thank her for always showing such love and concern for me and my siblings (and really everyone she knows). She’s one of the most caring and sweet people you can find on the planet. I love you, Mom!