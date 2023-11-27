Winter Wonderland Craft & Vendor Market coming to Riverchase Galleria

× Expand Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock Photos Christmas tree ornaments on display Christmas tree ornaments are lined up ready for sale at a Christmas market in London.

The Riverchase Galleria is hosting a Winter Wonderland Craft and Vendor Market to give local, independent businesses and merchants an opportunity to sell their wares at the mall.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 16, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 17, from noon to 6 p.m.

The items will include food, drinks, jewelry, toys, handmade crafts, home décor, clothing, art, educational products,wellness products, wigs, real estate and photography services and more.

Each 10-by-10-foot booth costs $150. Interested vendors can register at hometownvendormarket.com.