Governor declares state of emergency due to threat of winter weather

× Expand Image from National Weather Service

Gov. Kay Ivey on Sunday declared a state of emergency for 25 counties in north and central Alabama, including Jefferson County, due to the potential for ice, snow, sleet and freezing rain.

For the Birmingham-Hoover area, the National Weather Service on Sunday was forecasting a slight chance of rain, snow and sleet before 11 a.m. Monday, then a chance of rain between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., followed by a chance of rain or freezing rain after 3 p.m. However, little or no snow and sleet accumulation was expected.

For Monday night, the forecast called for a chance of rain or freezing rain before midnight, then freezing rain and sleet likely and new ice accumulation of less than 1/10th of an inch possible. The low Monday night is expected to be 21.

Tuesday, temperatures are expected to stay below freezing, with a high of 29 and a low of 11 Tuesday night. The temperature should rise to 39 on Wednesday, the weather service predicted.

There could be some icy spots on roads through Tuesday, with the biggest impact expected between 6 p.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Hoover City Schools are closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but no decision had been communicated concerning Tuesday’s schedule as of Sunday night.