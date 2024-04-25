Volunteers pick up estimated 1,200 pounds of litter at Loch Haven Park woods

× 1 of 7 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Volunteers sort through debris collected in a litter cleanup effort at Loch Haven Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, April 25, 2024. × 2 of 7 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover City Forester Colin Conner carries debris across a dry area of Little Shades Creek as part of a litter cleanup effort at Loch Haven Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, April 25, 2024. × 3 of 7 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Gigi Soomro, a volunteer with Home Depot's Team Depot Foundation, picks up debris as part of a litter cleanup effort at Loch Haven Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, April 25, 2024. × 4 of 7 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Renee Lucas, left, and Carla Upton pick up debris as part of a litter cleanup effort at Loch Haven Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, April 25, 2024. × 5 of 7 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Brittany Roberts, left, and her daughter, Sophie, pick up litter in a dry area of Little Shades Creek at Loch Haven Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, April 25, 2024. × 6 of 7 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Volunteers sort through debris collected in a litter cleanup effort at Loch Haven Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, April 25, 2024. × 7 of 7 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Volunteers sort through debris collected in a litter cleanup effort at Loch Haven Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, April 25, 2024. Prev Next

About 75 people came out Thursday for a litter cleanup effort at Loch Haven Park, collecting an estimated 1,200 pounds of litter, organizers said.

The volunteers spent about three hours picking up and sorting the litter and debris, most of which came from a wooded area slated for development of nature trails in the near future.

Loch Haven Park has a total of about 44 acres, including 17 acres that includes a dog park, playground and open play area and 27 acres of woods and a parking lot across the street, city forester Colin Conner said. The park is situated along Little Shades Creek, and most of the debris likely washed from upstream and was deposited into the wooded area as the creek surged its banks after heavy rainfall, Conner said.

The debris found Thursday included about a dozen garbage bins, cut-up telephone poles, lumber, carpet, tires, metal, toys, a child’s bicycle, pacifiers and many beverage cans and bottles, some unopened.

The cleanup was a combined effort of Leadership Hoover, the Cahaba River Society, the Hoover Parks and Recreation Department, the Hoover Beautification Board and Home Depot, with assistance from volunteers from Jefferson State Community College, Rocky Ridge Elementary School, Jefferson County and RSM Accounting, as well as individuals.

“I’m so excited,” said Porsha Young of the Leadership Hoover organization. “We had many more people that signed up. It’s been fantastic. I’m extremely proud.”

Wil Ranier, the field programs director for the Cahaba River Society, said he believes this group of volunteers covered 15 to 20 acres of the wooded area, and some volunteers ventured through the already developed area of the park across the street, though it was much cleaner. “It was awesome,” Ranier said.

The preparation work by the Leadership Hoover organization and Home Depot helped things go quickly and smoothly, he said. Home Depot provided supplies such as gloves, garbage bags, litter grabbers, water and snacks.

Mark McPherson, a volunteer with the Team Depot Foundation who works out of the Home Depot by the Riverchase Galleria, said their foundation is trying to do a community service project each month and is particularly trying to do more in Hoover than they have in the past.

Thursday’s cleanup effort was a way to help celebrate Earth Week.