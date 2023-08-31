Vintage Market Days set for Sept. 28-30

× Expand Staff photo. People shop at the fall Vintage Market Days at the Finley Center in September 2021.

The Vintage Market Days event makes its return to the Finley Center in Hoover for the ninth time Sept. 28-30.

About 125 vendors from across the country are scheduled to be there with original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade goods, home decor, outdoor furnishings, seasonal plantings, architectural salvage, Christmas decor and more.

The vendors, who typically come from 12 to 20 states, will be spread out over more than 65,000 square feet, said Kim Denard, the owner of the Birmingham franchise for Vintage Market Days.

The event will include do-it-yourself clinics, giveaways and treats such as gourmet fudge and chocolates and gourmet olive oils. There also will be food trucks (Lingo’s Paninis, Get Loaded and Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee Truck) and live music.

Admission costs $17 for a three-day ticket (3-8 p.m. Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday), $12 for a two-day ticket good Friday and Saturday or $12 for Saturday only. Children ages 12 and younger get in free. Cash and credit cards are accepted at the gate.

Vintage Market Days typically is held at the Finley Center in the spring and the fall.

For more information or to get tickets, go to vintagemarketdays.com/market/birmingham.