Vintage Market Days moves to Finley Center

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vintage Market Days. Customers browse through goods on display at the Vintage Market Days in Decatur in March.

Vintage Market Days is bringing its third shopping experience to the Birmingham-Hoover metro area this month.

The event, scheduled for Oct. 11-13, will take place at the Finley Center and feature antique, vintage and vintage-inspired goods, including furniture, jewelry, artwork, children’s clothing, holiday decor and live music said Kim Denard, one of the promoters for the show.

More than 70 vendors from across the country have been selected to participate in the juried event. Interested vendors apply to be in Vintage Market Days shows across the country, and organizers of each individual show pick the vendors most appropriate for their market, Denard said.

The first Birmingham-area Vintage Market Days was held in a former Kmart building in Irondale, and the second at the Talladega Superspeedway.

The racetrack ended up being too far away from the primary market, so organizers are excited about bringing it to the Finley Center in Hoover, Denard said.

“Obviously, it’s a fantastic venue,” she said. “It’s safer than lots of places. It’s easily accessible to the interstate, and our shoppers don’t have to worry about that downtown (Birmingham) traffic.”

Tickets are $11 for Friday and Saturday and $6 on Sunday. Children 12 and younger get in free. Pre-sale tickets are available through the Village Market Days of Birmingham Metro page on Facebook and include admission 30 minutes early on Friday and Saturday