UAB to shut down Hoover Met vaccination site during SEC Baseball Tournament

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Vehicles line up as patients receive doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at UAB’s appointment-only drive-through vaccination site at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.

The University of Alabama at Birmingham plans to shut down its outdoor COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the parking lot at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium from May 19 to June 1 to accommodate the SEC Baseball Tournament, UAB officials said today.

The actual tournament is May 25-30, but time will be needed for tournament preparations and setting the vaccination clinic back up after the tournament is over, officials said.

UAB plans to reopen the vaccination clinic at the Hoover Met on June 2.

UAB will work with the Jefferson County Department of Health and others to identify pop-up vaccination locations during the May 19-June 1 timeframe, the hospital said. Those sites are still to be determined and will be announced at a later date.

The Alabama Department of Public Health announced on April 2 that all Alabamians 16 and older are eligible to register to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Anyone can register for a vaccine through UAB at www.uabmedicinevaccine.org. Once a registration form is submitted, no further communication will come from UAB until there is an appointment time available; that communication will come from UAB’s scheduling software program called Phreesia to confirm appointment locations and times.

Other health care providers and pharmacies also are offering the vaccine.

UAB and UAB Medicine through Monday had delivered 133,323 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines since mid-December, the university said. That included first doses for 82,150 people and first and second doses for 51,173 people.

About 62% of those receiving vaccines through UAB have been female, and 38% were male. About 57% were white, while 30% were Black or African-American, 5% were Asian, .31% were Hispanic or Latino and 7% were “other or unknown.”